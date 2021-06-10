Struc/tures Premiere New Single & Music Video “Planet Of Garbage”
Struc/tures premiere their new single and official music video “Planet Of Garbage“, which marks the band's return to active duty since going on hiatus after their 2014 farewell tour. A few months ahead of this return the group’s bassist Brendon Padjasek announced his departure from Northlane.
