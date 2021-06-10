Behemoth Premiere New NSFW Music Video “Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha”

Band Photo: Behemoth (?)

Behemoth close out their “I Loved You At Your Darkest” cycle with their final single and official music video “Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha” streaming via YouTube for you below.

Explains vocalist/guitarist Nergal:

“‘Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha‘ is the final piece of the puzzle to complete the ‘ILYAYD’ cycle. An amazing album campaign for Behemoth, and this is its grand send off! Once again, we collaborated with Grupa 13 and created a very cinematic script and vision.

There are numerous references linking this new video and our previous videos for ‘God=Dog‘ and other ‘ILYAYD’ videos. It’s all high-end, unseen footage and has a cool and intriguing story running through it. And Legions, we have a busy end to the year and we HOPE to see many of you in the Fall on The European Siege with Arch Enemy, Carcass and Unto Others. Regardless, prepare yourselves for some monumental announcements to come over the next 12 months!”