Atrocity/Leaves' Eyes Introduces New Bassist Andre Nasso; Leaves' Eyes Announces Tour Dates

Band Photo: Atrocity (?)

Symphonic/folk metal band Leaves' Eyes and death metal veterans Atrocity has confirmed that bassist Andre Nasso has joined the ranks of both bands. A message from mastermind Alexander Krull reads as follows:

"Dear fans and friends, please welcome Andre Nasso as new member of the Leaves’ Eyes and Atrocity family. We’ve shared the stage of Morbidfest 2019 with Atrocity and Sadist, and we toured together with Leaves' Eyes on the Female Metal Voices Tour 2019. Andre will take care of the low end."

Andre comments: "Some great news out of this awful year! I’m flattered to officially join this family of professional musicianship. Since we shared the stage of Morbidfest and played together on the FMV 2019 it’s been great to work with this bunch of people! I’m really looking forward to this new adventure! See you all on the road hopefully soon!"

In addition to this, Leaves' Eyes has announced that they will be embarking on a run of tour dates beginning in October, which can be seen below:

October 27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

October 29 - München, Germany -, Backstage

October 30 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventhalle

October 31 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

November 2 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

November 3 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

November 4 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44

November 5 - Weert, Netherlands - De Bosuil

November 6 - Apeldoorn, Netherlands - Brainstorm Festival

November 7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

November 9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wizemann Club

November 10 - Pratteln, Germany - Z7

November 12 - Aarschot, Switzerland - De Klinker

November 13 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest

November 14 - Zaandam, Belgium - Podium de Flux

November 16 - Prag Nová, Czech Republic - Chmelnice

November 17 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport

November 18 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

November 19 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk