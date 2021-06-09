Van Canto Posts New Lyric Video "Dead By The Night" Online

Band Photo: Van Canto (?)

Germany's most thundering voices Van Canto recently set free their eighth studio album, "To The Power Of Eight." Now the world's most exciting acapella metal masters follow up directly and release the snappy anthem, "Dead by the Night," along with a rousing and atmospheric lyric video.

Van Canto on "Dead by the Night":

"After the rather soundtrack-like intro 'To the Power of Eight', 'Dead by the Night' is the actual opener of the album. We wanted to show everything that is possible with three lead singers right at the beginning. The result is an uptempo power metal song with Rakkatakka-riffs, big melodies and a huge background choir. All this comes along with a very positive message that points out how important it is to enjoy the moment. In the end, we all can be dead by tomorrow (or by the night!)."