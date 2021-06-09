AC/DC Releases New Music Video "Witch's Spell"
Hard rock icons AC/DC has posted a new music video online for the song, "Witch's Spell." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "Power Up," which was released in November of last year through Columbia Records.
