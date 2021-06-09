Amenaza De Muerte Premiere New Lyric Video For "Fallen Greed" From New Album "Huulet"
Spanish deathcore/death metal band Amenaza De Muerte premiere a new lyric video for “Fallen Greed”, taken from their new album "Huulet", out in stores now via The Orchard Music.
Check out now "Fallen Greed" below.
