Burial in the Sky Premiere New Song "Anatomy of Us" From Upcoming New Album "The Consumed Self"
Progressive death metal outfit Burial in the Sky premiere a new song entitled “Anatomy of Us”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Consumed Self", which is slated for an August 13 release.
Take a listen to “Anatomy of Us” below.
