Kill the Imposter Premiere New Single & Music Video "Unfit Coward" From New Album "The Violence Sessions"

posted Jun 9, 2021 at 2:13 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Floridian deathcore band Kill the Imposter premiere a new single and music video “Unfit Coward”, taken from their new album "The Violence Sessions", out now through The Legend Agency.

Check out now "Unfit Coward" below.


