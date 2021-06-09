Kill the Imposter Premiere New Single & Music Video "Unfit Coward" From New Album "The Violence Sessions"
Floridian deathcore band Kill the Imposter premiere a new single and music video “Unfit Coward”, taken from their new album "The Violence Sessions", out now through The Legend Agency.
Check out now "Unfit Coward" below.
