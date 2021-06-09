Karloff Premiere New Song & Music Video "Hate Consumer" From Upcoming Debut Album "The Appearing"
German band Karloff premiere a new song and video entitled “Hate Consumer”, taken from their upcoming debut album "The Appearing", which will be released by Dying Victims on July 30th.
Check out now "Hate Consumer" below.
