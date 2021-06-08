Crypta Shares "Dark Night Of The Soul" Full Band Playthrough Video

Brazilian / Dutch death metal powerhouse Crypta is ready to re-open the portals of hell by presenting the third single, "Dark Night Of The Soul," off their upcoming debut album, along with an official full band playthrough video.

The new single delivers a bold message of pure hardness, perilous atmosphere and underlines the heightened level of potency and experience from their successful past and current projects, enhancing influences from both classic and modern death metal genres.

Crypta's debut album will be out this Friday – descending upon the earth like an apocalyptic meteor! "Echoes Of The Soul" was recorded in January 2021 at the Family Mob Studio (Brazil), mixed by Arthur Rizk (Code Orange, Powertrip etc.) and mastered by the famed Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir, Sepultura etc.). The cover artwork was created by Wes Benscoter, who is internationally famous for his stunning covers for bands such as Slayer, Kreator, Black Sabbath and many more.