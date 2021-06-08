Crypta Shares "Dark Night Of The Soul" Full Band Playthrough Video
Brazilian / Dutch death metal powerhouse Crypta is ready to re-open the portals of hell by presenting the third single, "Dark Night Of The Soul," off their upcoming debut album, along with an official full band playthrough video.
The new single delivers a bold message of pure hardness, perilous atmosphere and underlines the heightened level of potency and experience from their successful past and current projects, enhancing influences from both classic and modern death metal genres.
Crypta's debut album will be out this Friday – descending upon the earth like an apocalyptic meteor! "Echoes Of The Soul" was recorded in January 2021 at the Family Mob Studio (Brazil), mixed by Arthur Rizk (Code Orange, Powertrip etc.) and mastered by the famed Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir, Sepultura etc.). The cover artwork was created by Wes Benscoter, who is internationally famous for his stunning covers for bands such as Slayer, Kreator, Black Sabbath and many more.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Gost Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
The Black Dahlia Murder Announces 2021 Tour Dates
0 Comments on "Crypta Shares 'Dark Night Of The Soul' Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.