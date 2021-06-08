Gost Posts New Music Video "A Fleeting Whisper" Online

Gost has just released "A Fleeting Whisper," a new song taken from his upcoming album, "Rites of Love and Reverence," that is due for a release on August, Friday 13th. Join the coven and check out the video below.

There is more to this than meets the eye though: "’A Fleeting Whisper’ is an homage to not only navigating spirituality but simply being human," Gost explains. "The uncertainty of life makes living both beautiful and terrifying. We all carry around so many similar insecurities and feelings of doubt in this modern digital age. A time in our history which promises ultimate connectivity seems, all too often, to leave many of us feeling increasingly disconnected and alone. Music has always been a way for us to forget our differences and come together as a species. Personally, music has been the one true constant in my life and in many ways, the only true spirituality I have found solace in. Like a fleeting whisper, sometimes almost undetectable, music ties the events of my life together."