Necroptic Engorgement Premiere New Single "A Condition Of Mental Divergence (Construct Of My Psyche)" From Upcoming New Album "Exsanguination"

Middletown, NY-based brutal death metal act Necroptic Engorgement premiere a new single titled ““A Condition Of Mental Divergence (Construct Of My Psyche)”, taken from their upcoming new album "Exsanguination".

