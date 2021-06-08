Necrochaos Premiere New Song "Word of God" From Upcoming New Album "Mortal Angels Descent"
German death metal unit Necrochaos premiere a new song called “Word of God”, taken from their impending new album "Mortal Angels Descent", which will be out in stores via Godz Ov War on June 14th.
Check out now "Word of God" below.
