Oxygen Destroyer Premiere New Track "Slaughtering the Guardian Monsters" From Upcoming New Album "Sinister Monstrosities Spawned by the Unfathomable Ignorance of Humankind"
Seattle-based death/thrash outfit Oxygen Destroyer premiere a new track entitled “Slaughtering the Guardian Monsters”, taken from their upcoming new album "Sinister Monstrosities Spawned by the Unfathomable Ignorance of Humankind". The record will be released on August 27th by Redefining Darkness Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Knives Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Necrochaos Premiere New Song "Word of God"
0 Comments on "Oxygen Destroyer Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.