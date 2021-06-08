Oxygen Destroyer Premiere New Track "Slaughtering the Guardian Monsters" From Upcoming New Album "Sinister Monstrosities Spawned by the Unfathomable Ignorance of Humankind"

Seattle-based death/thrash outfit Oxygen Destroyer premiere a new track entitled “Slaughtering the Guardian Monsters”, taken from their upcoming new album "Sinister Monstrosities Spawned by the Unfathomable Ignorance of Humankind". The record will be released on August 27th by Redefining Darkness Records.



