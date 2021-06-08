Knives Premiere New Music Video For "Was It Worth It?" From Latest Album "Collapse"
Hailing from Bilbao, Spain Knives premiere a new music video for “Was It Worth It?”, taken from their latest album "Collapse". It’s available now on vinyl, CD, and digital formats via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Was It Worth It?" below.

