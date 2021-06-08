Fuligin (Ex-Revocation) Premiere Debut Single“Thin Mountain”

Band Photo: Revocation (?)

Ex-Revocation members Phil Dubois-Coyne (drums) and Anthony Buda (vocals/bass) reunite in their new project called Fuligin. Guitarist Pat Faherty (GA-20) completes the band's lineup, whose debut single “Thin Mountain” has premiered online can be streamed via YouTube below.

Tell the group:

“We’re very happy to begin to share our music with the metal community. We’re eager to hear what people think, and we hope for a lively connection with our audience. Find us on social media and crack some dumb jokes with us.”