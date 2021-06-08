Fuligin (Ex-Revocation) Premiere Debut Single“Thin Mountain”
Ex-Revocation members Phil Dubois-Coyne (drums) and Anthony Buda (vocals/bass) reunite in their new project called Fuligin. Guitarist Pat Faherty (GA-20) completes the band's lineup, whose debut single “Thin Mountain” has premiered online can be streamed via YouTube below.
“We’re very happy to begin to share our music with the metal community. We’re eager to hear what people think, and we hope for a lively connection with our audience. Find us on social media and crack some dumb jokes with us.”
