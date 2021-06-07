Underdark Premiere New Song & Video "Coyotes" From Upcoming New Album "Our Bodies Burned Bright On Re-Entry"
Hailing from Nottingham, UK black metal band Underdark premiere “Coyotes“, the first single from their debut album named "Our Bodies Burned Bright On Re-Entry". The record will be released on July 30 by Tridroid Records (US/CAN), Surviving Sounds (UK), and Through Love Records (EU) and features new vocalist Abi Vasquez, who joined in 2019.
