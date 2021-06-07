Necronautical Premiere New Song & Music Video "Hypnagogia" From Upcoming New Album "Slain In the Spirit"

United Kingdom-based symphonic blackenend death metal act Necronautical premiere their new song and music video “Hypnagogia”, taken from the band's upcoming new album "Slain In the Spirit". The record will be released on August 20 by Candlelight/Spinefarm Records.



