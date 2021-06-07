Necronautical Premiere New Song & Music Video "Hypnagogia" From Upcoming New Album "Slain In the Spirit"
United Kingdom-based symphonic blackenend death metal act Necronautical premiere their new song and music video “Hypnagogia”, taken from the band's upcoming new album "Slain In the Spirit". The record will be released on August 20 by Candlelight/Spinefarm Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Fiat Nox Premiere New Song "Archive of Nightmares"
- Next Article:
Underdark Premiere New Song & Video "Coyotes"
0 Comments on "Necronautical Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.