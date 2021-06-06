Fathom Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Malevolent Auras"

Cincinnati, Ohio-based deathcore outfit Fathom premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new effort "Malevolent Auras". The EP was mixed/mastered by Michael Waters (Amenta Recording) and released June 5, 2021.

Check out now "Malevolent Auras" in its entirety below.



