Cerebral Rot Premiere New Track "Vile Yolk Of Contagion" From Upcoming New Album "Excretion Of Mortality"
Seattle-based death metal quartet Cerebral Rot premiere a new track called "Vile Yolk Of Contagion", taken from their impending new full-length "Excretion Of Mortality". The album will be released on June 25th through 20 Buck Spin.
