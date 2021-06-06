Friisk Premiere New Song "Dem Wind entgegen" From Upcoming Debut Album "…un torügg bleev blot Sand"
German black metal band Friisk premiere a new song entitled “Dem Wind entgegen”, taken from their upcoming debut album "…un torügg bleev blot Sand". The effort was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Andy Roszyk (Ultha) at Goblin Sound Studio in Cologne and will be out in stores July 2nd via Vendetta Records.
Check out now "Dem Wind entgegen" below.
