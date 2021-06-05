Light The Torch Posts New Music Video "Let Me Fall Apart" Online; Announces Livestream Show

Light The Torch - Howard Jones [vocals], Francesco Artusato [guitar], and Ryan Wombacher [bass] — will release their new album and second full length "You Will Be the Death of Me" on June 25 via Nuclear Blast. You can pre-order the album here. To celebrate the upcoming release, the band has posted a new music video online for the song, "Let Me Fall Apart," which can be seen below.

Light the Torch have announced a full-length performance airing on album release day — Friday, June 25 at 7pm ET. The set will include several songs from You Will Be the Death of Me, which have never been performed live before. It will also include a VIP Zoom hang out with the band beforehand. Tickets for the performance are just $12 and are available at this location.



"I loved this song as soon as I heard it," says Jones. "The music stuck in my head, so I knew I had to work on it right from the beginning of writing the new album. [Guitarist] Francesco [Artusato] wrote a huge chorus so I did my best to match that energy. We are thrilled for this to finally see the light of day."

Artusato also weighs in on the track, saying, "The initial idea for this song was to combine an 'old school' type of guitar riff and vibe — because I love to hear Howard sing over that style — with a more 'contemporary' type of arrangement and chorus. I remember writing and arranging the chorus, and feeling that it had the potential to become great knowing what Howard could do with it. And of course he delivered once again. This was one of the first songs that we worked on during pre-production and it felt really good right away. It was definitely one of the songs that helped shape the sound for the rest of the record."

The video was directed by Ramon Boutviseth, who also lensed the video for first single "Wilting in the Light." Revolver called the song a "powerhouse," while Loudwire applauded the track for its "spacious guitar playing and textured atmosphere" and noted that "Jones delivers a remarkable hook over the chorus and although the song sounds overtly uplifting, the singer's lyrics channel a different energy entirely, setting up a wondrous juxtaposition."