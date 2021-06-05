Deicide Announces European Tour Dates With Support From Krisiun And Crypta
Band Photo: Deicide (?)
American death metal legends Deicide has announced that they will be embarking on a headlining tour with Europe in the Spring of 2022. Joining them on the trek will be Brazilian death metal veterans Krisiun and Brazil's latest death metal merchants, Crypta.
Deicide themselves are currently working on new material, which guitarist Chris Cannella described recently as "really strong" and "aggressive." Crypta, which features former members of Nervosa and Burning Witches, will release their debut full length, "Echoes Of The Soul" through Napalm Records on June 11th.
The tour dates are as follows:
April 8 Leeuwarden, Netherlands
April 10 London, United Kingdom
April 11 Birmingham, United Kingdom
April 12 Manchester, United Kingdom
April 13 Glasgow, United Kingdom
April 14 Belfast, Northern Ireland
April 15 Dublin, Ireland
April 16 Bristol, United Kingdon
April 17 London, United Kingdom
April 19 Hamburg, Germany
April 20 Kolding, Denmark
April 21 Essen, Germamy
April 22 Prague, Czechia
April 23 Leipzig, Germany
April 24 Mannheim, Germany
April 26 Munich, Germany
April 27 Stuttgart, Germany
April 28 Paris, France
April 29 Toulouse, France
April 30 Bilbao, Spain
May 2 Sevilla, Spain
May 3 Murcia, Spain
May 42 Madrid, Spain
May 5 Barcelona, Spain
May 6 Villeurbanne, France
May 7 Aarau, Switzerland
May 8 Eindhoven, Netherlands
