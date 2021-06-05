Deicide Announces European Tour Dates With Support From Krisiun And Crypta

Band Photo: Deicide (?)

American death metal legends Deicide has announced that they will be embarking on a headlining tour with Europe in the Spring of 2022. Joining them on the trek will be Brazilian death metal veterans Krisiun and Brazil's latest death metal merchants, Crypta.

Deicide themselves are currently working on new material, which guitarist Chris Cannella described recently as "really strong" and "aggressive." Crypta, which features former members of Nervosa and Burning Witches, will release their debut full length, "Echoes Of The Soul" through Napalm Records on June 11th.

The tour dates are as follows:

April 8 Leeuwarden, Netherlands

April 10 London, United Kingdom

April 11 Birmingham, United Kingdom

April 12 Manchester, United Kingdom

April 13 Glasgow, United Kingdom

April 14 Belfast, Northern Ireland

April 15 Dublin, Ireland

April 16 Bristol, United Kingdon

April 17 London, United Kingdom

April 19 Hamburg, Germany

April 20 Kolding, Denmark

April 21 Essen, Germamy

April 22 Prague, Czechia

April 23 Leipzig, Germany

April 24 Mannheim, Germany

April 26 Munich, Germany

April 27 Stuttgart, Germany

April 28 Paris, France

April 29 Toulouse, France

April 30 Bilbao, Spain

May 2 Sevilla, Spain

May 3 Murcia, Spain

May 42 Madrid, Spain

May 5 Barcelona, Spain

May 6 Villeurbanne, France

May 7 Aarau, Switzerland

May 8 Eindhoven, Netherlands