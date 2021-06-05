Sortilege To Release New Album, "Phoenix," Comprised Of Re-Recorded Songs

Reunited French heavy metal veterans Sortilege, who returned in January of last year for the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, has now confirmed that they will be releasing a brand new album named, "Phoenix" on August 27th through Verycords / Warner. The record was mixed by the band and Anthony Arconte and mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound Studios and will feature twelve re-recorded songs, as well as two new tracks. This will mark the first new material to be heard from Sortilege since the "Larmes de héros" album, released in 1986.