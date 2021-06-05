Sortilege To Release New Album, "Phoenix," Comprised Of Re-Recorded Songs
Reunited French heavy metal veterans Sortilege, who returned in January of last year for the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, has now confirmed that they will be releasing a brand new album named, "Phoenix" on August 27th through Verycords / Warner. The record was mixed by the band and Anthony Arconte and mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound Studios and will feature twelve re-recorded songs, as well as two new tracks. This will mark the first new material to be heard from Sortilege since the "Larmes de héros" album, released in 1986.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Concrete Premiere New Music Video "Path of Fire"
- Next Article:
Deicide To Tour Europe With Krisiun And Crypta
0 Comments on "Sortilege To Release Album Of Re-Recorded Songs"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.