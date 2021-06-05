Concrete Premiere New Music Video For "Path of Fire" From Latest Album "Free Us From Existence"
Albany, NY-based death metal/hardcore band Concrete premiere a new music video for “Path of Fire”, taken from their latest album "Free Us From Existence", out now on all streaming platforms via Bloodblast Entertainment.
