Lions At The Gate (Ex-Ill Niño) Premiere Debut Single “Not Even Human”

Band Photo: Ill Nino (?)

Lions At The Gate - featuring former members of Ill Niño including singer Cristian Machado and guitarists Ahrue “Luster” Ilustre and Diego Verduzco - premiere their debut track “Not Even Human” streaming via YouTube below.

Says Machado:

“I feel so blessed to be in Lions At The Gate. We’ve all been making albums for a long time but I think it was time for us to make something special and memorable again. This album is exactly that.

Take away our musical history, take away our long hair, take away our personal feelings, just make believe we were never there. This Lions At The Gate album is amazing.

We finally made a modern metal album that metalheads will enjoy beginning to end. It’s deep, it’s memorable, I can’t wait for everyone to hear it, I can’t wait for everyone to hear the featured female artist on one of the songs!”

Adds Verduzco:

“I’m beyond proud and excited to announce our new band Lions At The Gate. Life is all about change and I feel that this music is the most dynamic and honest that we’ve ever written.

I feel a sense of freedom and am completely reinvigorated and even anxious (in a good way) to be a part of something that pulls influence from so many directions. Each member brings a unique set of talent and tools. It’s quite frankly some of the best music we’ve ever written. Organic, honest, and true.”

Concludes Luster:

“I’m more excited about Lions At The Gate than anything that I’ve been a part of since I started my musical career.”