Decapitated Premiere New Music Video “Cemeteral Gardens”
Band Photo: Decapitated (?)
Decapitated premiere some previously unreleased live footage in the below music video for the band's early track “Cemeteral Gardens“. This song fis taken from their new demo collection, “The First Damned (Demos)“, out in stores now and featuring material originally recorded back in 1997-1998.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Watch Max & Iggor Cavalera Play Sepultura Classic
- Next Article:
Lions At The Gate (Ex-Ill Niño) Premiere Single
0 Comments on "Decapitated Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.