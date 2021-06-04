Putrascension (Tombs, Abacinate, Etc.) Premiere New Song "The Ancient Spirit" From Upcoming New Album
New Jersey’s black metal band Putrascension (Tombs, Abacinate, Replicant, Hammer Fight, WolfCloak , etc.) premiere a new song entitled “The Ancient Spirit”, taken from their upcoming debut full-length of the same nam. The record is set for a late summer/early fall release.
Check out now "The Ancient Spirit" below.
Tells frontman Mike Gonçalves about the song:
“It combines sonic elements from all of our influences. The lyrics tell a story about a pervasive primordial force that inhabits old sites of veneration and bears unattainable, otherworldly wisdom.”
