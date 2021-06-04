"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Putrascension (Tombs, Abacinate, Etc.) Premiere New Song "The Ancient Spirit" From Upcoming New Album

posted Jun 4, 2021 at 2:47 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

New Jersey’s black metal band Putrascension (Tombs, Abacinate, Replicant, Hammer Fight, WolfCloak , etc.) premiere a new song entitled “The Ancient Spirit”, taken from their upcoming debut full-length of the same nam. The record is set for a late summer/early fall release.

Check out now "The Ancient Spirit" below.


Tells frontman Mike Gonçalves about the song:

“It combines sonic elements from all of our influences. The lyrics tell a story about a pervasive primordial force that inhabits old sites of veneration and bears unattainable, otherworldly wisdom.”

