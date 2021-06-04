Memphis May Fire Premiere New Single & Music Video “Blood & Water”

Memphis May Fire‘s new single and music video “Blood & Water” has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube for you below.

Explains singer Matty Mullins:

“With everything that’s happened over the last year, it feels surreal to be releasing new music. Creating during a pandemic came with a lot of challenges. But looking back, I think we needed that time off the road to fall in love with writing songs again. ‘Blood & Water‘ is just a taste of what’s to come and we couldn’t be more excited for the world to finally hear it.”