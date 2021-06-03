Endeavour Premiere New Music Video For "The Deep" From New Album "Island of Sirens"
Berlin, Germany-based hardcore/metal band Endeavour premiere a new music video for “The Deep” streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is taken from their new album "Island of Sirens".
