Toxic Ruin Premiere New Song "Divine Acclimation" From Upcoming New Album "Nightmare Eclipse"
Sheboygan, Wisconsin-based thrash metal outfit Toxic Ruin premiere a new song entitled “Divine Acclimation”, taken from their upcoming new album "Nightmare Eclipse", due out August 27th via M-Theory Audio.
