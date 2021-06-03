Soulfly Announces U.S. Tour Dates; Niviane And Suicide Puppets To Provide Support On Select Dates

Soulfly has announced that their US tour will kick-off later this summer. The 32-date trek will begin on August 20 in Albuquerque, NM, and will make stops in New York, Chicago, and Austin before concluding in Los Angeles on September 24th. Joining the band for select dates are Niviane and Suicide Puppets.

Max Cavalera comments, "Hello Soulfly Tribe! We are finally heading back on the road in the US. After being isolated by the pandemic we are ready to let it all out in the mosh pit with the Tribe! All the anger, frustration, and passion will come out of all of us with a killer new setlist and probably a new song from our 12th studio album! So let’s get ready to pit and destroy this fucking place. As always, fuck shit up and bring the shot. We cannot wait."

Tickets for the tour are now on sale with the exception of the Denver and New York shows which will go on sale at 12 PM, Eastern.

The tour dates are as follows:

August 20 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM **

August 21 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO **

August 22 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO **

August 24 - Wave Outdoors - Wichita, KS **

August 25 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS **

August 26 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO **

August 27 - Piere's - Ft. Wayne, IN **

August 28 - Metal In The Mountains @ Pipestem Event Center - Pipestem, WV **

August 29 - Skully's - Columbus, OH **

August 30 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY **

August 31 - Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA **

September 1 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY **

September 2 - Alchemy - Providence, RI **

September 3 - Alchemy - Providence, RI **

September 4 - The Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY ^

September 5 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI ^

September 6 - WC Social Club - West Chicago, IL ^

September 7 - Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN ^

September 8 - Diamond Pub Concert Hall - Louisville, KY ^

September 9 - Zydeco - Birmingham, AL ^

September 11 - Warlando Festival - Orlando, FL *

September 12 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA ^

September 14 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX ^

September 15 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX ^

September 16 - Trees - Dallas, TX ^

September 17 - Country River Club - Tyler, TX ^

September 18 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX ^

September 19 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX^

September 21 - Encore - Tucson, AZ *

September 22 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA *

September 23 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA *

September 24 - The Whisky - Los Angeles, CA *

* - No Support

** - 8/20 - 9/3 - Niviane

^ - 9/4 - 9/19 - Suicide Puppets