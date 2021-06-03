Avaland Releases New Music Video "Never Let Me Walk Alone"
France's Avaland's are sharing their latest music video "Never Let Me Walk Alone" in support of their symphonic and operatic metal adventure "Theater of Sorcery" released this past April viaRockshots Records. The album features guests Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear), Zak Stevens (Savatage/TSO), Zaher Zorgati (Myrath), Emmanuelson (Rising Steel), Stéphan Forté (Adagio), Madie (Nightmare) among many other great musicians.
The music video for "Never Let Me Walk Alone" features Madie (Nightmare) and Ayman Mokdad (Venus Syndrome/Alien Encounters) and can be viewed below.
