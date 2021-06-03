"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Avaland Releases New Music Video "Never Let Me Walk Alone"

posted Jun 3, 2021 at 10:37 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

France's Avaland's are sharing their latest music video "Never Let Me Walk Alone" in support of their symphonic and operatic metal adventure "Theater of Sorcery" released this past April viaRockshots Records. The album features guests Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear), Zak Stevens (Savatage/TSO), Zaher Zorgati (Myrath), Emmanuelson (Rising Steel), Stéphan Forté (Adagio), Madie (Nightmare) among many other great musicians.

The music video for "Never Let Me Walk Alone" features Madie (Nightmare) and Ayman Mokdad (Venus Syndrome/Alien Encounters) and can be viewed below.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Avaland Releases New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 