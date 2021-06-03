Crypta Uploads New Vlog "Studio Report Part 2"

Brazilian/Dutch death metal supergroup Crypta, featuring former members of Nervosa and Burning Witches, has posted a second studio report vlog online, chronicling the making of their debut album, "Echoes Of The Soul." You can check out both parts below.

"Echoes Of The Soul" is set to be released through Napalm Records on June 11th through Napalm Records. The quartet has previously released a music video for the song, "From The Ashes," as well as a lyric video for, "Starvation."