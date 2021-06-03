OpEd

Building Bands Brands With Your Day To Day Life!

So one of the things you need to be doing as a band is try to create some sort of brand that operates beyond the music. You need to be tapping into culture as a whole so that people have a more clear way to really integrate with what you’re doing. One of the best ways to do this is to talk about your interests.

I wanted to break down some strategies that allow you to build brand in a logical way. This includes stuff like talking about sports, sharing details about your reading and of course unveiling some of your day to day life. This is how you really start to build brand that goes beyond.

Sports

Sports remain one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the world. So why don’t people talk about it more? Bands like Iron Maiden have leaned into their soccer fandom and it ends up helping to fuel the fandom.

Ultimately you want to make people feel like they have a real connection to you, and something people always connect on, no matter where they are based is sports. Wouldn’t you want to shoot the shit about your favorite football team with a musician you love? It’s just another way to really build brand.

Reading

Metal especially has been known to be a bit of a nerd genre. There are bands whose entire discographies are dedicated to books series or authors. Even some of the biggest bands are unapologetic about their nerdiness and what they like to dig into. So why don’t you do the same?

Part of the beauty of this is that it really lets you add to the myth of your band. If you show people ‘Hey, I’m into Cormac McCarthy’ then you’re going to find people who want to connect with you on that. I know it sounds a little weird but you’d be surprised how many people will start to connect with you that way.

Day To Day Life

Does someone in your band have a cool job? Or do you maybe have a particularly awesome drive to pick up the kids from school? Show some of this stuff off. Give people a sense that ‘Oh wow, we can connect with them in a more meaningful way’! Everyone likes to dig into stuff like this, and it helps to share who you are.

The thing is – anything can be used to build brand, from changing your strings or warming up to going fishing with the band. You just want to share these things and let people get a real sense that you are a human living a life that you want to share. I know it sounds crazy but this stuff cleans up.

So yeah -tell your story. Or as endless basic people say, ‘Speak your truth.’ Really what this means is talking about popular forms of entertainment like sports and reading, then throw in some touches of your day to day life and you’ll be amazed at what comes out of it.