Nightfall Introduces New Bassist Vasiliki Biza; Shares New Bass Playthrough Video "Darkness Forever"

Greek melodic black metal veterans Nightfall has announced that they have recruited a new bassist by the name of Vasiliki Biza, who can be seen in a new bass playthrough video for the song "Darkness Forever" (taken from the band's latest album, "At Night We Prey") below.

Nightfall comments: ''We are very happy we are gonna work with Vailiki Biza. Apart from her skills with the 4-string, she is a very active person with interesting ideas she gladly shares with the rest of the band. We can’t wait to hit the road.''

Vasiliki Biza adds: ''I'm excited about working with the mighty Nightfall. One of the most important Greek metal bands with a great discography and point of view. As a female musician with years of participation in the independent music scene, I feel confident about our collaboration. Our passion for music is on the same frequency and I believe that this will have a positive impact on all of you who will meet us in the upcoming steps. I ‘m looking forward to start playing live soon.”