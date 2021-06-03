Wormwood Postpones New Album "Arkivet" Release Date

Swedish black metal outfit Wormwood has announced that they have had to delay the release of their forthcoming new album, "Arkivet." A message from the band's record label, Black Lodge, reads as follows:

"Due to the spring's problems in the Suez Canal and Covid-19, we unfortunately have to announce that the 'Arkivet' release will be postponed. This is because the vinyl pressing plant hasn't been able to deliver on time, due to a lack of materials from the factories.

"This is terribly sad news for us, but unfortunately beyond our ability to speed up. The new release date is set to August 27, 2021

"We apologize to all of you who have pre-ordered the album, but urge you to wait another month. It will be worth it.

"In the meantime, enjoy the latest music video, 'The Archive.'"