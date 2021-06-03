Mayhem Releases New Song "Voces Ab Alta"
For their upcoming EP "Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando," the most notorious black metal band have reflected on their influences by covering songs from bands like Discharge, Dead Kennedys, Rudimentary Peni and Ramones with an impressive bursting and darkened sound.
In addition to the mentioned cover versions, Mayhem releases a previously unreleased track today called "Voces Ab Alta", which was recorded during the "Daemon" session.
The video was done by high the praised artwork and video wizard Costin Chioreanu (Ghost, Opeth, Napalm Death) who impressively captured the atmosphere and the darkness of this performance visually!
"Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando" will be released on July 9th.
