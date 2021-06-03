Synestia Premiere New Single "Oblivion" - Shadow Of Intent Vocalist Ben Duerr Guests
Minneapolis, Minnesota-based symphonic deathcore outfit Synestia premiere a new single named “Oblivion”, streaming via YouTube for you below. Shadow Of Intent frontman Ben Duerr guests on this particular track.
