Noctambulist Premiere New Song "Engulfed" From Upcoming New Album "The Barren Form"
Noctambulist premiere a new song titled “Engulfed”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Barren Form". The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered at Juggernaut Audio and comes out July 2, 2021 on Willowtip Records.
Check out now "Engulfed" below.
