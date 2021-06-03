Gojira’s Mario Duplantier Premieres 2021 Drum Solo “Cyclone”

Gojira drummer Mario Duplantier premieres a new drum solo called “Cyclone” which he created this year, streaming via YouTube for you below.





The band will be touring North America later this year:

w/ Deftones & Poppy:



08/12 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

08/14 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom

08/15 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/17 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/18 Toronto, ON – Echo Beach

08/20 Laval, QC – Place Bell

08/21 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

08/23 Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

08/24 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/27 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

08/28 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/29 Washington, DC – The Anthem

08/31 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

09/02 Indianapolis, IN – Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/03 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

09/04 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

09/06 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/07 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

09/08 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

09/10 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

09/11 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

09/12 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival (Gojira only)

09/14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

09/17 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

09/18 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

09/21 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

09/22 Portland, OR – Theatre Of The Clouds at MODA Center

Gojira:

09/24 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

w/ Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry:

10/09 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (no Knocked Loose)

10/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

10/13 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

10/14 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

10/15 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

10/17 New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre

10/19 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

10/20 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/22 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

10/23 Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

10/25 Albany, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

10/27 Portland, ME – State Theatre

10/28 Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory

10/29 Cleveland, OH – The Agora