Gojira’s Mario Duplantier Premieres 2021 Drum Solo “Cyclone”
Band Photo: Deftones (?)
Gojira drummer Mario Duplantier premieres a new drum solo called “Cyclone” which he created this year, streaming via YouTube for you below.
The band will be touring North America later this year:
w/ Deftones & Poppy:
08/12 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
08/14 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom
08/15 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/17 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/18 Toronto, ON – Echo Beach
08/20 Laval, QC – Place Bell
08/21 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
08/23 Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
08/24 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/27 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
08/28 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
08/29 Washington, DC – The Anthem
08/31 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
09/02 Indianapolis, IN – Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/03 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
09/04 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
09/06 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/07 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
09/08 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
09/10 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
09/11 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
09/12 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival (Gojira only)
09/14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
09/17 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
09/18 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/21 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
09/22 Portland, OR – Theatre Of The Clouds at MODA Center
Gojira:
09/24 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
w/ Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry:
10/09 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (no Knocked Loose)
10/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
10/13 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
10/14 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
10/15 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
10/17 New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre
10/19 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live
10/20 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
10/22 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
10/23 Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
10/25 Albany, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
10/27 Portland, ME – State Theatre
10/28 Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory
10/29 Cleveland, OH – The Agora
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Burning Witches Shares New Music Video
- Next Article:
Noctambulist Premiere New Song "Engulfed"
0 Comments on "Gojira’s Mario Duplantier Premieres New Drum Solo"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.