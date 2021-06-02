JOSEFSTADT Festival Announces More Than 20 Bands

Band Photo: Destruction (?)

JOSEFSTADT (a one-off festival presented by the organizers of Brutal Assault) has announced more than 20 of the bands that will be playing at the three-day festival this August in the Czech Republic. Brutal Assault was scheduled over five days with many stages. JOSEFSTADT will be at the same location as Brutal Assault but will be reduced to three days and fewer stages.

The band announcement includes bands such as MGLA, Destruction, and Igorrr. More bands will be announced soon.

Covid restrictions are limiting capacity so most of the tickets have already been sold. Pick one up here.