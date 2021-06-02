In Balance Premiere New Music Video For "Inhuman"
San Antonio, Texas-based hardcore four piece In Balance premiere a new music video for “Inhuman”. The track is taken from their 2021 demo, out in stores via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Inhuman" below.
