Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Premieres New Solo Single & Music Video “Ich Hasse Kinder”
Band Photo: Rammstein (?)
Rammstein singer Till Lindemann premieres his new solo single and music video “Ich Hasse Kinder” (English: “I Hate Kids“) streaming via YouTube for you below. The video was directed by Serghey Grey.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dantalion Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
In Balance Premiere New Music Video "Inhuman"
0 Comments on "Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Premieres New Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.