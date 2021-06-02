Dantalion Premiere New Song & Music Video "Time To Close the Circle" From Upcoming New Album "Time to Pass Away"
Galician band Dantalion premiere a new song and music video “Time To Close the Circle”, taken from their upcoming new album "Time to Pass Away", which will be out in stores July 31st the Spanish label Darkwoods.
Check out now "Time To Close the Circle" below.
