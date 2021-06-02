"some music was meant to stay underground..."

The Absence Premiere New Single & Music Video “Black Providence”

posted Jun 2, 2021 at 2:22 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of The Absence

Band Photo: The Absence (?)

The Absence premiered a new official music video for their new single “Black Providence” from their impending new record “Coffinized“, which will be released on June 25th by M-Theory Audio.


Comments drummer Jeramie Kling:

“We have never been ones to shy away from a slower tempo and on ‘Black Providence‘, the sheer density becomes whole within the monolithic cadence. Sometimes we find ourselves afraid to face the pain of reality. The only way to achieve solace is to push through it; to make the tough decisions; to not take the easy way out.”

