The Absence Premiere New Single & Music Video “Black Providence”
Band Photo: The Absence (?)
The Absence premiered a new official music video for their new single “Black Providence” from their impending new record “Coffinized“, which will be released on June 25th by M-Theory Audio.
Comments drummer Jeramie Kling:
“We have never been ones to shy away from a slower tempo and on ‘Black Providence‘, the sheer density becomes whole within the monolithic cadence. Sometimes we find ourselves afraid to face the pain of reality. The only way to achieve solace is to push through it; to make the tough decisions; to not take the easy way out.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Breathing Process Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Dantalion Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "The Absence Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.