The Breathing Process Premiere New Single & Music Video “Wilt” - Signs Of The Swarm Singer David Simonich Guests

The Breathing Process have inked a record deal with Unique Leader Records and will have their fourth studio full-length named “Labyrinthian” out on October 08th, 2021. A song off it titled “Wilt” has premiered online as the first advance track streaming via YouTube for you below. Signs Of The Swarm frontman David Simonich guests on this particular song.





Tells the band:

“Unique Leader is one of the best extreme music labels out right now. We are very honored and excited to be a part of such a diverse and growing roster of amazing bands. ‘Labyrinthian‘ is the most time we have ever spent in the studio making an album. We wanted to really channel the negative energy of the last 2 years, and what we have collectively experienced as a society into each and every song. ‘Labyrinthian‘ is the sound that we have always strived to achieve as a band. We are very excited to share it with the world.”