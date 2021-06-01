Mercyful Fate & Saxon Added To Revamped Mystic Festival In 2022

Band Photo: Mercyful Fate (?)

After a pandemic setback, Mystic Festival will take place during June of 2022{(2nd thru 4th) in Gdansk, Poland. The festival organizers have started announcing the line-up to include Mercyful Fate and Saxon plus several more bands.

On June 1st, there will be a "Warm Up Day" with special concerts and many other attractions. Those who kept their tickets from 2020 or 2021 (this also concerns those who upgraded their 1-day tickets) apart from access to Warm Up Day will receive a special, limited CD with recordings of Mystic Festival artists. This CD will never be available in general purchase.