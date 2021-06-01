"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Mercyful Fate & Saxon Added To Revamped Mystic Festival In 2022

posted Jun 1, 2021 at 10:20 AM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Mercyful Fate

Band Photo: Mercyful Fate (?)

After a pandemic setback, Mystic Festival will take place during June of 2022{(2nd thru 4th) in Gdansk, Poland. The festival organizers have started announcing the line-up to include Mercyful Fate and Saxon plus several more bands.

On June 1st, there will be a "Warm Up Day" with special concerts and many other attractions. Those who kept their tickets from 2020 or 2021 (this also concerns those who upgraded their 1-day tickets) apart from access to Warm Up Day will receive a special, limited CD with recordings of Mystic Festival artists. This CD will never be available in general purchase.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Mercyful Fate & Saxon Added To Mystic Festival"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 