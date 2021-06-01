Blindgänger Premiere New Music Video For "Der Schwarze Fleck" From New Album "Alles beginnt von vorn"
Leipzig, Germany-based hardcore metal band Blindgänger premiere a new music video for “Der Schwarze Fleck”, taken from their new album "Alles beginnt von vorn". The record is out in stores now via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Der Schwarze Fleck" below.

