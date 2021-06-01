Shōki Premiere New Lyric Video For "From The Mouth Of Hatred" From New EP "Last Days"
Newark, Delaware-based slamming death metal/deathcore outfit Shōki premiere a new lyric video for "From The Mouth Of Hatred” streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is taken from their new EP"Last Days", out now via Bandcamp.
